STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scientific cut-offs for salt, sugar and fat mandatory in processed foods, stress nutrition experts

More than 5.8 million Indians die every year from NCDS such as cancer, diabetes, uncontrolled hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

A recent pan-India study published by the American Diabetes Association identifies that including yoga in everyday routine can bring down the risk of acquiring diabetes among high-risk patients.

A recent pan-India study published by the American Diabetes Association identifies that including yoga in everyday routine can bring down the risk of acquiring diabetes among high-risk patients.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scientific "cut-offs" for salt, sugar and fats in processed foods is mandatory if India wants to prevent the looming crisis of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs), nutrition policy activists advocated on Saturday pointing that it was all the more necessary in the background of a raging pandemic.

In a meeting to discuss the need for a nutrient profiling mission for the country, experts and doctors attached with the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India, the Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest and a few other organisations pointed out that it has to be developed with the key goals of reducing consumption of sodium, saturated fat and added sugar.

In India, analysis of sales data reveals that per capita sales of ultra-processed foods grew from about 2 kg in 2005, to about 6 kg in 2019 and is projected to grow to about 8 kg by 2024.

Similarly, per capita sales of ultra-processed beverages are up from 2 litre in 2005 to about 6.5 litre in 2019 and are projected to be about 10 litre in 2024. In the country, more than 5.8 million Indians die every year from NCDs such as cancer, diabetes, uncontrolled hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

ALSO READ | Breakthrough Covid infections in those vaccinated may be higher in India, finds study

The first comprehensive nationwide survey by the ICMR and several other government institutions to assess the risk factors for NCDs whose results were released earlier this year had also shown that a majority of Indians are at a significant risk of developing lifestyle diseases.

The survey, for example, had for the first time estimated dietary intake of salt intake of population at a national level and found that adults in the country consume about 8 gm salt per day while higher than the recommended salt intake of 5 mg per day is considered a major risk factor for hypertension.  

"An NPM that is able to adequately distinguish between healthy and unhealthy foods can guide all food and nutrition regulatory policies, particularly related to correctly identifying foods with excessive amounts of potentially harmful nutrients such as sugar, fats and sodium, and help people make good food choices during these challenging times," said Arun Gupta of BPNI.

Regulators and policymakers must lay down mandatory thresholds which are within the limits as prescribed by the WHO, said former Union health secretary Keshav Desiraju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
non-communicable diseases Diabetes Heart Disease Lifestyle diseases salt sugar fats
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp