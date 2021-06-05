UP man hangs himself to death after girlfriend marries someone else

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: Frustrated over the marriage of his girlfriend, a 20-year-old man allegedly died suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Lalpura Police Station area of the district, officials said on Saturday.

Laxmi Prajapati, a resident of Jakhedi village of Rath Kotwali area, took the extreme step on Friday night.

His body was found on Saturday morning and sent for post mortem examination, SHO Lalpura Police Station Omprakash Yadav said.

In the preliminary investigation so far, it has come to light that the man used to work in a private company in Rajasthan and was in a relationship with a woman belonging to Mahoba district, the SHO said.

While he was returning to his village from Rajasthan on Friday, he got the news about his girlfriend's marriage, police said.

He got down from the bus, took a selfie with a noose around his neck and sent it to his family and friends before committing suicide, the SHO added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)