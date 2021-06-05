STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man hangs himself to death after girlfriend marries someone else

His body was found on Saturday morning and sent for post mortem examination, SHO Lalpura Police Station Omprakash Yadav said.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

hangs, suicide, death

For representational purposes

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: Frustrated over the marriage of his girlfriend, a 20-year-old man allegedly died suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Lalpura Police Station area of the district, officials said on Saturday.

Laxmi Prajapati, a resident of Jakhedi village of Rath Kotwali area, took the extreme step on Friday night.

His body was found on Saturday morning and sent for post mortem examination, SHO Lalpura Police Station Omprakash Yadav said.

In the preliminary investigation so far, it has come to light that the man used to work in a private company in Rajasthan and was in a relationship with a woman belonging to Mahoba district, the SHO said.

While he was returning to his village from Rajasthan on Friday, he got the news about his girlfriend's marriage, police said.

He got down from the bus, took a selfie with a noose around his neck and sent it to his family and friends before committing suicide, the SHO added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP suicide case
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp