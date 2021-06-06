STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam logs 2,228 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in 24 hours

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported 2,228 new COVID- 19 cases and 37 fresh fatalities on Sunday with caseload rising to 4,34,942, National Health Mission bulletin said.

The death toll in the state increased to 3,658 while the number of active cases is currently is 49,518. Six deaths were reported from Tinsukia, four from Sonitpur, three each from Kamrup Metro, Cachar, and Nagaon, and two each from Darrang Sivasagar and Udalguri.

Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Goalpara Kamrup Rural, Karbi Anglong, and Lakhimpur reported one death each. Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Hailakandi also reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.84 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The new cases detected during the day include 309 from Kamrup Metro, 281 from Cachar, 196 from Tinsukia, and 170 from Dibrugarh.

The fresh COVID-19 cases were detected out of 73,648 tests conducted during the day. The daily positivity rate is 3.03 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far are 1,16,84,421.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 4,076 and as many as 3,80,419 patients have recuperated from the infection.

As many as 43,38,790 people have been vaccinated which includes 34,88,484 beneficiaries having received the first dose and 8,50,306 the second dose.

