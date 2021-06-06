Assam Rifles to pay Rs 10 lakh to family of slain Manipur villager as compensation

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rifles will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a Manipur villager, who was shot dead by the paramilitary force, on humanitarian grounds.

The incident, which occurred at Chalwa village in Kangpokpi district on Friday night, had triggered widespread outrage.

An agreement to compensate the family of the 26-year-old victim, Mangboilal Lhouvum who was a daily wage labourer, was signed by senior officials of Assam Rifles and Manipur government and leaders of some local civil society organisations.

The other agreements were that the present company of 44 Assam Rifles at Banglabung will be removed or replaced at the earliest following approval by the Army headquarters.

It was also agreed upon that a fully functional armed police station with a minimum strength of 40 personnel will be set up in the area at the earliest.

The agreement was jointly signed by the Commander of 22 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier PS Arora, Additional Director General of Manipur Police, Sub-Divisional Officer and three leaders of civil society organisations.

So far, neither the police nor the Assam Rifles has given a statement narrating the incident. According to reports, insurgent group Kuki Revolutionary Army had posted its finance secretary at Chalwa recently and he was responsible for the collection of illegal taxes. The outfit’s main target was the FCI food distribution trucks.

To find out his identity, an Assam Rifles team of four, led by an Army Major, visited the village in plain clothes using a civilian’s vehicle. It was then that the incident happened. The Major, who is on deputation with the Assam Rifles, has been arrested by the police.