Extremely alarming law and order scenario in post-poll Bengal; many killed, displaced: Governor Dhankar

Dhankar claimed that the state police is "engaged as an extension of ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents".

Published: 06th June 2021 03:09 PM

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  Describing the law and order situation in post-poll Bengal as "extremely alarming" with numerous cases of killings and rapes recorded, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he has called upon Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to learn about the steps being taken by the administration to contain this "retributive violence".

He also claimed that the state police is "engaged as an extension of ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents".

Dhankhar, taking to Twitter, said lakhs of people were being displaced and property worth hundreds of crores vandalised in Bengal.

"Extremely alarming law & order scenario. Security environment is seriously compromised. In such a grim situation called upon (the) Chief Secretary to brief me on the law and order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence," he tweeted on Sunday.

The governor also alleged that people who have voted against the ruling TMC are victims of "targeted violence".

"The state is in (the) grip of unprecedented post poll retributive violence at unimaginable scale, with lacs of people being displaced and property worth hundreds of crores vandalised. Rampant vandalism and hooliganism has resulted in large scale arson, loot, destruction of property.

Numerous instances of rapes and killings at the hands of rogue elements who have no fear of law (sic)," he stated.

Condemning alleged incidents of socially boycott and denial of benefits to people who had voted for TMC rivals, he said they are being made to pay extortion fees for living in their own house or running their own business.

"Democratic values are openly shredded and trampled by ruling party harmads.

People are in mortal fear of police and that in turn is at the feet of ruling party rogue elements," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He maintained that the state functionaries "are not recognising this malaise, much less take steps to contain it".

"Police is engaged as extension of ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents.

In such a grim situation Chief Secretary of the state be called upon to brief me urgently on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence," Dhankhar, who has always been at loggerheads with the TMC government, added.

Comments

