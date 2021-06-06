STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipal Hospitals collaborates with Dr Reddy's to include Sputnik V in its vaccine portfolio

The roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccine by Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru is part of the limited pilot soft launch initiated by Dr Reddy's in Hyderabad last month, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.

Published: 06th June 2021 12:19 PM

The second consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad,

Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading hospital chain Manipal Hospitals on Sunday said it has collaborated with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to add the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in its existing vaccine portfolio that consists of Covishield and Covaxin.

"Manipal Hospitals has worked closely with Dr Reddy's to create the state-of-the-art infrastructure to maintain Sputnik V vaccine," Manipal Health Enterprises Chief Operating Officer Karthik Rajagopal said.

He added that the hospital chain has successfully conducted vaccination drives with Covishield and Covaxin across the country till date and will continue the efforts along with the new addition of Sputnik V.

Manipal Hospitals expects the vaccine to be available for the public soon in the latter half of the month, Rajagopal said.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru as we scale up our soft pilot launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and extend it to more cities ahead of the commercial launch later in June.

"In the upcoming months, we hope to inoculate as many Indians as possible," Dr Reddy's Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) CEO M V Ramana said.

Comments

