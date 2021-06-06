STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maratha community to launch agitation for reservation on June 16

The descendant of Maratha King Shivaji said the state government should do whatever in its capacity to ensure that the community gets justice.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sambhaji Raje, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji

Sambhaji Raje (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s Maratha community has decided to launch a massive agitation, demanding reservations for them on June 16. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the subject of reservation for the Marathas. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also likely to meet Narendra Modi in Delhi for the same reason.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji announced the date for the launch of state-wide agitation at the memorial of the Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur. The BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has extended support to the agitation. Patil said the BJP is with the Maratha community and will continue to fight for them till the community gets justice. Chhatrapati Sambhaji said that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the community.

“I will fight till the last moment of life. The community should get the reservations. I will keep raising my voice for the community. Every community is getting reservations, then why not the Maratha community,” asked the BJP leader. He said he has met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders with demands for reservation. 

“The Bhosale committee had given the report that has to be pursued in Supreme Court and other forums as well,” he said.

The Supreme Court on May 5 quashed the Maratha quota law passed by the state legislature in November 2018. A state government constituted committee, headed by Justice (retd) Dilip Bhosale, studied the SC judgment and recommended filing a review petition. The apex court had termed the state quota law as unconstitutional.

