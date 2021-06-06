STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati announces protest for Maratha quota from June 16

The descendant of Maratha King Shivaji said the state government should do whatever in its capacity to ensure that the community gets justice.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sambhaji Raje, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji

Sambhaji Raje (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Sunday said a statewide agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community will be launched from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on June 16.

Speaking at the Raigad fort after paying homage to Shivaji Maharaj on the anniversary of his coronation as "Chhatrapati" in 1674, Sambhajiraje, a descendant of the Maratha king, said a protest morcha will be taken out from the samadhi of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur.

"I will tour the entire state for the quota demand," he said.

Criticising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the BJP for indulging in a "political blame game" after the Supreme Court struck down the quota in jobs and admissions to Marathas last month, Sambhajiraje said the community is not bothered about politics.

"We should know what is the road ahead and how to restore the quota for the community in education and jobs," the MP said.

He said the state government should do whatever in its capacity to ensure that the community gets justice.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in Pune that the Maharashtra government was making "all possible efforts" to grant reservation to Marathas without disturbing the existing quotas of other communities.

A committee headed by high court judge justice Dilip Bhosale (retired) on Friday recommended in its report that the Maharashtra government file a review petition against the apex court's decision quashing the Maratha quota.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marathas quota Sambhajiraje
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp