West Bengal govt sets up expert committee to decide on class X, XII exams

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government formed an expert committee to review covid pandemic situation and recommend whether to or not to conduct Class X and XII exams of the state education board. The government also sought an opinion from the common people, parents or guardians and students through email by 2 pm on Monday.

Earlier, the state education department had announced that Class XII board exam would be held at the end of July and the Class X exam will be in the first week of August. It was said the exams would be conducted on compulsory subjects only and students would be allowed to appear in the exams in the same school where they are studying.

The expert committee will also recommend the government if the exams will be conducted, what will be the mode of conduction and if not, what will be the mode of evaluation criteria for the assessment.