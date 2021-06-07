STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal cancels class 10, 12 board exams, evaluation criteria after 7 days

CM Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken on the basis of the feedback from parents, students, and general public.

Published: 07th June 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal government on Monday cancelled the state board exams for classes XI and XII in view of Covid pandemic. 

CM Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken on the basis of the feedback from parents, students, and general public. The government will announce the mode of evaluation criteria after seven days.

"We have received over 34,000 mails in such a short span of time. Out of the total feedback that we sought on Sunday, 79 per cent were against holding Class X exam and 83 per cent were in favour of cancelling Class XII exam. The expert committee also opined that the board exams should not be held in the covid pandemic situation," said Mamata.

ALSO READ |  Extremely alarming law and order scenario in post-poll Bengal; many killed, displaced: Governor Dhankar

The expert committee will also recommend the government what will be the mode of evaluation criteria for the assessment which will be announced after seven days.

State government on Sunday formed an expert committee to review Covid pandemic situation and recommend whether to or not to conduct Class X and XII exams of the state education board. The government also sought opinion from the common people, parents or guardians and students through email by 2 pm on Monday.

Earlier, the state education department had announced that Class XII board exam would be held in July-end and Class X exam will be in the first-week of August. It was said the exams would be conducted on compulsory subjects only and students would be allowed to appear in the exams in the same school where they are studying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Bengal class 10 exam Bengal board exams Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp