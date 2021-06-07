Bengal cancels class 10, 12 board exams, evaluation criteria after 7 days

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal government on Monday cancelled the state board exams for classes XI and XII in view of Covid pandemic.

CM Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken on the basis of the feedback from parents, students, and general public. The government will announce the mode of evaluation criteria after seven days.

"We have received over 34,000 mails in such a short span of time. Out of the total feedback that we sought on Sunday, 79 per cent were against holding Class X exam and 83 per cent were in favour of cancelling Class XII exam. The expert committee also opined that the board exams should not be held in the covid pandemic situation," said Mamata.

ALSO READ | Extremely alarming law and order scenario in post-poll Bengal; many killed, displaced: Governor Dhankar

The expert committee will also recommend the government what will be the mode of evaluation criteria for the assessment which will be announced after seven days.

State government on Sunday formed an expert committee to review Covid pandemic situation and recommend whether to or not to conduct Class X and XII exams of the state education board. The government also sought opinion from the common people, parents or guardians and students through email by 2 pm on Monday.

Earlier, the state education department had announced that Class XII board exam would be held in July-end and Class X exam will be in the first-week of August. It was said the exams would be conducted on compulsory subjects only and students would be allowed to appear in the exams in the same school where they are studying.