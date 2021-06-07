STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Governor rubbishes TMC MP's allegation about kin appointed as OSDs in Raj Bhavan

The governor also said he 'would continue undeterred and with zeal to serve the people of state and vindicate my oath of office under Article 159 of the Constitution'.

Published: 07th June 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said TMC MP Mahua Moitra's allegation that his family members and other acquaintances have been appointed as OSDs in Raj Bhavan was "factually wrong" and described it as a "distraction strategy" to divert attention from "alarming law and order situation" in the state.

He said six officers on special duty are not part of his close family.

"Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet & media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG. OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state," Dhankhar said on Twitter.

"This is unfolding of 'distraction strategy' to divert attention from alarming law and order scenario @MamataOfficial," he said.

The governor also said he "would continue undeterred and with zeal to serve the people of state and vindicate my oath of office under Article 159 of the Constitution".

Moitra had on Sunday addressed Dhankhar as "uncle-ji" and alleged that his family members and other acquaintances have been appointed as OSDs in Raj Bhavan.

Taking to the microblogging site, Moitra had shared a list of names -- OSD to governor Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat, OSD-coordination Akhil Chowdhury, OSD-administration Ruchi Dubey, OSD-protocol Prasant Diksit, OSD-IT Koustav S Valikar and newly appointed OSD Kishan Dhankar.

The TMC MP had also said Sekhawat is the son of Dhankhar's brother-in-law, and Ruchi Dubey and Prasant Diksit are respectively wife and brother of his former aide-de-camp (ADC) Major Gorang Diksit.

Valikar is the brother-in-law of present ADC Janardan Rao, while Kishan Dhankar is another close relative of the governor, Moitra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Governor TMC Mahua Moitra
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp