STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central team to visit West Bengal to assess cyclone damage 

During the three-day trip, the team is likely to meet officials from the state’s Finance Department, sources said.

Published: 07th June 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

People try to cross through uprooted trees due to the impact of cyclone Yaas near the Digha sea beach, in East Medinipur on Thursday

People try to cross through uprooted trees due to the impact of cyclone Yaas near the Digha sea beach, in East Medinipur. (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A seven-member Central team will visit West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas, officials said on Sunday. 

The “very severe cyclonic storm” made landfall in Odisha on May 26 and wrought destruction in several parts of the state as well as in parts of the neighbouring West Bengal. The Central team will be led by a joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

The inter-ministerial team will take stock of the situation in South 24 Parganas district upon its arrival on Sunday. It will then travel to the East Midnapore district on Monday. 

During the three-day trip, the team is likely to meet officials from the state’s Finance Department, sources said.

The development comes a week after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay skipped a cyclone review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to a war of words between the Centre and the state government. 

The Centre even issued a show-cause notice to Bandyopadhyay for skipping the meeting.

Last month, a Central team had visited the state to review post-election violence in the state, days after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won the Assembly election with a thumping majority. 

​On May 31 itself, the MHA slapped a show-cause notice on Bandyopadhyay under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act that entails imprisonment for up to two years for abstaining from the meeting presided by the prime minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp