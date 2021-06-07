STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh reports 1,285 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

As the state witnesses a steady drop in new infections, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the second wave of COVID-19 has been brought under control by adopting a strong containment strategy.

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

Graffiti on a wall drawn by the Tamil Nadu Artist Association members to create awareness on Covid vaccination. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 9,81,860 on Monday with the addition of 1,285 fresh cases, while the death toll increased by 26 to 13,243, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,47,527 after 514 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 2,605 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 21,090, he said. Raipur district reported 119 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,56,446, including 3,115 deaths. Jashpur recorded 94 new cases, Bastar 85 and Surguja 81, among other districts, he said.

With 49,509 samples examined on Monday, the number of tests conducted in the state so far for coronavirus detection went up to 94,83,047, the official said.

The coronavirus case positivity rate in the state declined to 2.6 per cent on Monday after reaching a high of 30 per cent in April, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Baghel, in a statement, said Chhattisgarh has not only brought the second wave of COVID-19 infection under control early with its strong strategy, but it has also been preparing extensively to eliminate the possibility of a third wave.

Even if the third wave hits the state, it can be dealt more efficiently, he said. "Currently, our emphasis is on controlling the infection completely and expanding the facilities of testing, tracing and treatment in places where people are still getting infected, he added. As many as 71.14 lakh vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered to people across all eligible categories in Chhattisgarh till Sunday (June 6), the official said.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,81,860, new cases 1,285, death toll 13,243, recovered 9,47,527, active cases 21,090, total tests so far 94,83,047.

