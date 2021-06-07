STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class timings changed to help students access phones in Jharkhand

As per data state government data, over 65 per cent government school students have no access to online classes conducted centrally in Jharkhand for over 42 lakh students from I to XII.

The administration decided to hold classes for government schools early in the morning and in the evening. (Express Illustrations)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Access to smart phones is necessary for school students attending online classes. In the districts of Jharkhand, this is often a problem because the device is in the possession of adults in the household. 

Taking note of this, the administration decided to hold classes for government schools early in the morning and in the evening. This has resulted in a 20 per cent increase in attendance.

“As there is shortage of mobile phones in most households, a survey was conducted to find out what could be done. We came to know it would be more convenient for them to attend classes if they are conducted early in the morning or late in the evening after their parents return from work and make the mobile phones available to them,” said Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) Director Sailesh Chaurasia.

This has so far been adopted by schools in urban and semi-urban areas. It will also be extended to rural areas.

Tablets likely for Uttarakhand pupils

Uttarakhand is expected to provide tablets to government school students of Class XI and XII. Over 1.3 lakh students will benefit from this. The proposal is likely to be approved soon. The tablets will be upgraded with education material to benefit students in case of bad internet connectivity.

