COVID-19 fatalities nosedive to 8 in Jharkhand; number of fresh positive cases at 293

Seventeen of the total 24 districts in the tribal-dominated state did not record a single death during the last 24 hours showing signs of recovery.

Published: 07th June 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand on Monday continued to show declining trend with COVID deaths nosediving to 8 and positive cases plunging to 293, a health department bulletin said.

No positive cases were reported from two of its districts- Chatra and Pakur- during the last 24 hours.

Total active cases in the state fell to 5,686 while eight more casualties pushed the death tally to 5,054.

Seventeen of the total 24 districts in the tribal-dominated state did not record a single death during the last 24 hours showing signs of recovery.

The deaths in state capital Ranchi and East Singhbhum which were witnessing high casualties earlier dipped to one and two respectively.

The state recorded 293 new coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 3,41,218, the bulletin said.

One death each was registered in Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Lohardaga, Pakur and Simdega districts.

Maximum 45 new cases were reported from East Singhbhum, followed by 26 from Sahebganj and Hazaribag and 24 from Ranchi.

However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 96.85 per cent, better than the national average of 93.70 per cent.

The state now has 5,686 active cases, while 3,30,478 patients have recovered from the infection including 838 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 88,07,611 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 42,566 since Sunday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown till June 10 in the state.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

