Declaration on free vaccination by PM Modi is a decision taken late: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel reacting to PM Narendra Modi's announcement on free COVID-19 vaccines for all above 18-plus said, "It's a late decision taken."

He asked on how is the Centre going to ensure the regular supply of the vaccines to states as it remains a major challenge. "During the last Assembly budget session, the state government had already declared that everyone in Chhattisgarh would get free vaccines. The chief ministers of all states have been repeatedly urging the prime minister for free supply of vaccines but our plea were unheeded following which the states had to arrange from its own coffer," Baghel said.

The opposition BJP however called the decision as historic during the pandemic and expressed gratitude to the prime minister.