Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Gurugram hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Sunday taken to a hospital in Gurugram where he has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

After the 53-year-old self-styled godman complained of abdominal pain, the authorities of Sunaria prison, where he is lodged, had taken him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) at Rohtak on Thursday for a CT scan. At that time, he had refused to undergo Covid test.

On Sunday he was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram under heavy police protection and some more tests, including that for Covid-19, were conducted. As the result turned positive, he was shifted to the Covid ward of the hospital. However, the hospital has not issued any statement regarding the same.

Superintendent of Sunaria Jail, Sunil Sangwan said Singh was brought to the Gurugram hospital as PGIMS couldn’t conduct some other tests. Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples, and was convicted in 2017.