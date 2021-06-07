STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Gurugram hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh he was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram under heavy police protection and some more tests, including that for Covid-19.

Published: 07th June 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Sunday taken to a hospital in Gurugram where he has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

After the 53-year-old self-styled godman complained of abdominal pain, the authorities of Sunaria prison, where he is lodged, had taken him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) at Rohtak on Thursday for a CT scan. At that time, he had refused to undergo Covid test.  

On Sunday he was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram under heavy police protection and some more tests, including that for Covid-19, were conducted. As the result turned positive, he was shifted to the Covid ward of the hospital. However, the hospital has not issued any statement regarding the same.

Superintendent of Sunaria Jail, Sunil Sangwan said Singh was brought to the Gurugram hospital as PGIMS couldn’t conduct some other tests. Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples, and was convicted in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dera Sacha Sauda
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp