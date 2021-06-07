STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Ministry issues guidelines for rational use of medicines, tests for COVID-19 patients

The guidelines have stressed the use of wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Published: 07th June 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Covid patients wave after their discharge from Vizag’s KGH.

Covid patients wave after their discharge from Vizag’s KGH. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Monday dropped the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and the anti-viral favipiravir from its COVID-19 treatment guidelines.

The nine-page guidelines have not mentioned the use of these medicines which have been used widely by doctors to treat Covid-19 patients.

Earlier guidelines given by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has mentioned the use of ivermectin in certain quantity only.

The use of medicines such as zinc, multivitamins, etc. prescribed by the doctors to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 is also not mentioned except the use of Anti-Pyretic and Anti-tussive for symptomatic relief.

Guidelines for rational use of CT (HRCT)

The revised guidelines issued on May 27, also issue guidelines for the rational use of CT (HRCT) with reasons that why, when and what are those appropriate indications indication for HRCT imaging of the chest in COVID-19 patients.

Further, the Directorate General of Health's (DGH) COVID-19 guidelines stressed the importance of a monitoring sheet for Covid-19 patients at home and a six-minute simple clinical test to assess cardiopulmonary exercise tolerance.

The guidelines have stressed the use of wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

The guidelines have mentioned the use of Remedesivir and it is advised to be used only in select moderate/severe hospitalised COVID-19 patients on supplemental oxygen within 10 days of onset of disease.

The guidelines for use of Tocilizumab which is an immunosuppressant drug was also mentioned in the guidelines. It has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). It mentioned in the guidelines on what conditions the drug should be used. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp