Hold Class 12 practicals in online mode, says CBSE

Nearly 12 lakh students had registered for the examinations, traditionally held in the month of March every year.

Published: 07th June 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:47 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday asked all schools affiliated with it to complete internal assessments by June-end and conduct practical examinations for Class 12 students online.

The directive comes a week after the Centre, following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to cancel the board examination this year in view of the pandemic.

The government has said students will be evaluated instead through a “well-defined” and “time-bound” criteria for an assessment plan, which is now being drafted and will include internal assessment among others.

CBSE sources said many schools had approached it saying carrying out internal assessments was proving to be difficult as conducting practicals was a problem due to the Covid situation.

“Schools with pending internal assessment and practicals should complete them through online mode and submit to the board by 28 June,” read the CBSE circular. 

The earlier deadline for uploading marks was June 11. The latest order gives schools extension for conducting practical work while underlining that no further extension will be given. 

​Schools have also been asked to strictly adhere to Covid protocols while conducting the assessments.

