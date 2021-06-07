STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian institutions have stopped taking notice of human rights violations, UN should step in: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba said anyone who raised voice against the wrong measures of the Government of India (GOI) was labelled as "Pakistani agent".

Published: 07th June 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the United Nations had to "step in" as India's own institutions have stopped taking notice of human rights violations.

Mehbooba said anyone who raised voice against the wrong measures of the Government of India (GOI) was labelled as "Pakistani agent".

"Anyone who raises his voice against GOI's draconian measures is conveniently labelled as a Pakistani agent.

A pity that our own institutions have stopped taking notice of such brazen human rights violations & instead the UN has to step in," the former chief minister said in a tweet.

She was referring to a police charge sheet against PDP youth wing president Waheed Para that alleged that he was an asset of Pakistan-based terror groups.

Mehbooba's tweet was also in reference to reports that some UN rapporteurs had raised the issue of Para's arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged links to terror groups.

India does not recognise the role of any third party in its internal affairs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti United Nations Kashmir crisis Article 370
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp