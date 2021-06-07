No interval in Rahul Gandhi vs BJP verbal battles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government, for “fighting for the blue tick” and leaving the people to become “aatmanirbhar” (self-reliant) to get Covid-19 vaccines.

“The Modi government is fighting for the blue tick. If you want a Covid vaccine, then be self-reliant,” he said in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi. His remark comes a day after outrage over the removal of the ‘blue tick’ from the personal Twitter accounts of Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and top RSS functionaries, including Mohan Bhagwat. They were eventually restored.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said doing politics on Twitter is Gandhi’s “biggest platform”.

​Patra said the government has done an admirable job in spearheading such a big inoculation programme and providing free ration to the poor.