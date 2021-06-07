No interval in Rahul Gandhi vs BJP verbal battles

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government, for “fighting for the blue tick” and leaving the people to become “aatmanirbhar” (self-reliant) to get Covid-19 vaccines.
“The Modi government is fighting for the blue tick. If you want a Covid vaccine, then be self-reliant,” he said in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi. His remark comes a day after outrage over the removal of the ‘blue tick’ from the personal Twitter accounts of Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and top RSS functionaries, including Mohan Bhagwat. They were eventually restored.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said doing politics on Twitter is Gandhi’s “biggest platform”.
Patra said the government has done an admirable job in spearheading such a big inoculation programme and providing free ration to the poor.