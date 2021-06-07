STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 23.59 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Government

16,07,531 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 68,661 in the age group received the second dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Published: 07th June 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administering vaccine to a woman in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore, the health ministry said on Monday.

It said 16,07,531 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 68,661 in the age group received the second dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 people in the age group have received the first dose and 2,37,107 have received the second dose across the states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group, it added.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore (23,59,39,165), according to a provisional report published at 7 pm.

The number includes 99,81,949 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 68,76,906 HCWs who have got the second dose, 1,62,99,343 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 86,96,391 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 3,02,45,100 and 2,37,107 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first and the second dose respectively.

Besides, 7,18,38,338 and 1,14,36,520 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and the second dose respectively, while 6,09,90,200 and 1,93,37,311 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose.

On the 143rd day of the vaccination drive (June 7), a total of 31,04,989 vaccine doses were given. The ministry said 27,97,493 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,07,496 received the second dose of the vaccine.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

