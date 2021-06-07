PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 5 PM

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM on Monday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office announced that PM Modi will speak at 5 pm.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

His last address was on April 20, just as cases due to the second wave of the virus began rising in the country.

On June 7, India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975. The number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

