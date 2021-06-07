STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM's vaccine announcement injects new strength in fight against COVID: Rajnath Singh

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Singh said Modi has completely quashed the efforts by some to spread apprehensions about the COVID vaccines in India.

Published: 07th June 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 years has injected a new strength to the fight against the pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Singh said the prime minister's announcement has given great relief to the people of the country.

"By announcing free vaccine from the central government to all the countrymen above the age of 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given great relief to the public and a new strength to fight against coronavirus," the defence minister tweeted.

"I heartily congratulate the prime minister for this public welfare decision," he said. In an address to the nation, Modi announced that the central government would provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18 years from June 21.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Singh said Modi has completely quashed the efforts by some to spread apprehensions about the COVID vaccines in India.

"The prime minister, in his address today, completely quashed the efforts to spread rumours and apprehensions about the vaccine in India and has increased the confidence of the countrymen in the vaccination campaign. I thank him for this," Singh said.

The defence minister also urged people not to fall prey to any unsubstantiated campaign and appealed to them to get vaccinated with full faith and confidence.

"Vaccine is the strong shield against Coronavirus through which we will be successful in defeating this epidemic," he said.

The defence minister also described as a "big decision" the prime minister's announcement that the free ration scheme for over 80 crore people in the country will be continued till Diwali.

"Today, taking a big welfare decision for the poor, the prime minister has extended the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Deepawali, ie till November.

"Under this, 80 crore poor people of the country will continue to get free food grains in fixed quantity," he said. Singh said the government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Narendra Modi COVID 19 Coronavirus Vaccine Prime Minister
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp