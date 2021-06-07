STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: BJP's booth level workers to have decisive role in candidates selection

According to key sources, the workers' committees will have a decisive sway in selection of candidates in the next assembly polls which are just around nine months away.

Published: 07th June 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Booth level workers are likely play definitive role in selection of ruling BJP candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

According to sources in the saffron party's state unit, the workers' committees, which comprise of grassroot BJP workers, will have a decisive sway in selection of candidates in the next assembly polls which are just around nine months away.

The first step of the exercise of candidates selection will happen in over next two months, when the performance reports of each individual sitting legislator will be prepared. The performance reports will be prepared based on the feedback about individual legislator's performance from independent agencies, party organisation and most importantly booth level party workers.

The booth level committees will also list the best alternative candidate in place of a non-performer sitting MLAs. Based on feedback about every legislator, the sitting MLAs will be graded as Excellent, Good and Average.

Those, who will graded as Excellent will not only be fielded again by the party in 2022 polls, but also act as local star campaigners on seats of neighborhood. Those graded as good will also be repeated, but only stay confined to their individual seats, while those graded as average will be asked to perform in six months or perish," a senior BJP organisation leader told The New Indian Express.

According to informed sources, the idea to give more power to booth level party workers in candidate selection isn't only aimed at their empowerment, but also to address the discontent prevailing among grassroot workers over the candidate selection in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

Holding panchayat polls just 10-12 months before the assembly polls has divided the party workers on Ground Zero on caste and other lines. Rendering them more power in selecting candidates for 2022 polls is likely to address the discontent among them and motivate them to work together.

Once the legislators are aware that booth level workers will have considerable clout in candidate selection, then they will work more closely with the party's last possible workers in the coming months.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the saffron party had returned to power after a decade and half with a monstrous 312 seats majority, but internal surveys ahead of next polls don't paint a rosy picture for the ruling party in the next elections 

The recent visits of party's in-charge for the state Radha Mohan Singh and national organisation general secretary BL Santosh have marked the beginning of party's organisation leaders from centre and master strategists spadework on ground in the politically crucial state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 UP elections UP Assembly polls
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp