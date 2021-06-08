STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar town rocked by blast inside desolate Madrassa

Places of worship as well as educational institutions across Bihar have remained closed for more than a month as the state is under a Covid-induced lockdown.

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PATNA: A desolate seminary attached to a mosque in south Bihar district of Banka was shattered by a huge explosion on Tuesday, though there were no casualties, police said.

According to Banka Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Gupta, the blast took place around 8 am at the complex situated in Nautolia locality, pulling down a major portion of the seminary.

"The compound's front portion comprises a Madrassa. It was locked from outside. There is a pathway inside which leads to the mosque, the gates of which were found open. The explosion has caused extensive damage to the seminary building," Gupta told PTI-Bhasha over phone from Banka.

He said "not a single man, including the Imam of the mosque" could be traced when a police party reached the spot.

"We are trying to get details from residents of the neighbourhood. A team of forensic experts has been called to inspect the site. Till then, clearing of debris has been put on hold. Forensic examinations would ascertain what type of explosive material was used," the SP added.

Asked whether the blast resulted in injury to any resident of the neighbourhood or damage to adjoining structures, and if blood stains were found at the site of the explosion, Gupta replied in the negative.

Places of worship as well as educational institutions across Bihar have remained closed for more than a month as the state is under a Covid-induced lockdown.

