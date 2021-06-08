Class X, XII board exams in Assam likely to be held in early August

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Class X and XII examinations in Assam, conducted by the state boards, are likely to be held in the first part of August.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu said on Tuesday that the invigilators and all those involved would be vaccinated ahead of the exams. Nearly seven lakh students will be given the choice of papers as they will not have to appear for all subjects.

The exams will be conducted by strictly adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. Pointing out the improvement in the overall COVID situation, the minister said if the trend continued, it would help the state conduct both exams.

However, opposition Congress demanded the cancelation of the exams. "Several hundreds of students and their parents are not only battling with their lives every day but also under a great amount of trauma of losing their loved ones. Under such circumstances, it is not feasible to hold the examinations in Assam," state Congress chief Ripun Bora wrote to the CM.