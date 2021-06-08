India elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has been elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) for a two-year period starting next year. The ECOSOC is one of the six main arms of the UN.

​The 54-member ECOSOC aims at advancing the three dimensions of sustainable development economic, social and environmental.

It also acts as a platform for debate on innovative thinking and coordinating efforts to achieve goals that have been agreed upon internationally. It is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits.

I thank all Member States of the @UN for their vote of confidence in India for #ECOSOC https://t.co/vIDILvt1I0 — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) June 8, 2021

“I thank all Member States of the @UN for their vote of confidence in India for #ECOSOC,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti tweeted. India was elected in the Asia-Pacific category along with Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Oman.

In the Economic and Social Council by-election, Greece, New Zealand and Denmark were elected for a period from January to December 2022 and Israel was elected for a period beginning January 1, 2022 till December 31, 2023.

The UN Charter established the ECOSOC in 1945 as one of the six main organs. According to the ECOSOC website, its 54 members are elected for three-year terms by the General Assembly.

Seats on the Council are allotted based on geographical representation with 14 allocated to African states, 11 to Asian states, six to eastern European states, 10 to Latin American and Caribbean states and 13 to western European and other states.