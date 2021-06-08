STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP hospital stops use of some black fungus injections after complaints from patients

Officials said 27 patients admitted in Government Bundelkhand Medical College hospital in Sagar had also complained of mild fever, shivering and vomiting after being administered this injection.

Published: 08th June 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

A volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, as part of Africa's first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial developed at the University of Oxford in Britain. (File | AP)

For representational purpose.

By PTI

INDORE: The state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday said it had discontinued use of Amphotericin-B manufactured at a plant in Himachal Pradesh as a precautionary measure after 40 per cent of black fungus patients admitted in the facility complained of shivering on being administered the injections.

Some 220 black fungus patients admitted to MYH, which is associated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, were given one dose each of Lyophilized Amphotericin-B injection on Saturday and about 80 of these patients developed a severe cold, the college's dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told reporters.

"After this side effect of Amphotericin-B injections manufactured at a pharmaceutical plant in Himachal Pradesh, we have stopped administering it to patients as a precaution. We have received 3,000 vials of Amphotericin-B injection prepared at this plant," he said.

However, Dixit said Amphotericin injections causing side effects like fever, shivering and stiffness in 30 to 70 per cent of patients was well known.

Officials said 27 patients admitted in Government Bundelkhand Medical College hospital in Sagar had also complained of mild fever, shivering and vomiting after being administered this injection.

Officials said a consignment of 12,240 Amphotericin-B vials for black fungus had reached Indore by special aircraft on Friday.

These injections were procured from a pharmaceutical unit in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and were sent to different hospitals across MP, they added.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress demanded a high-level probe into the issue, with its state spokesperson Neelabh Shukla saying fresh purchases must not be made from the Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical unit in question till the end of the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital Madhya Pradesh lack fungus
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp