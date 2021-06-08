Night curfew to continue, shops can stay open till 5 PM: Bihar to unlock from Wednesday
CM Nitish Kumar made the announcements via Twitter after chairing the Crisis Group meeting of the state government.
Published: 08th June 2021 01:21 PM | Last Updated: 08th June 2021 01:21 PM
With Bihar registering a sharp fall in the coronavirus infection rate, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced ease of lockdown from tomorrow.
Kumar made the announcements via Twitter after chairing the Crisis Group meeting of the state government.
“The coronavirus infection has decreased due to the lockdown. While the lockdown will be eased, the night curfew will continue from 7 pm to 5 am. The shops can remain open till 5 PM and government and private officer can function till 4 PM with 50 percent attendance,” the chief minister tweeted further adding that schools and other learning institutions will continue to function online for the next one week.
The CM further cautioned the residents to avoid overcrowding.