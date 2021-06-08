STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 10,000 people got jobs in May alone: Maharashtra minister

Of the 10,886 jobs, 3,616 are from the Mumbai division, he said. A total of 63,055 unemployed people got jobs from January till May-end this year, it said.

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said it helped more than 10,000 unemployed people get jobs in May this year.

"The skills development department has undertaken various programmes such as organising job fairs where unemployed people could meet officials of industries and corporates. It helped 10,886 unemployed persons get jobs in May this year," Maharashtra Skills Development Minister Nawab Malik said in a statement.

Of the 10,886 jobs, 3,616 are from the Mumbai division, he said. A total of 63,055 unemployed people got jobs from January till May-end this year, it said. The department has already launched a portal: https://rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in where unemployed people get registered with their skill sets, the statement said.

"The department has also organised district level job fairs as well. It has helped in giving 1,99,486 jobs in the year 2020. As many as 89,938 public and private industries are registered with the department and it keeps postings their requirements from time to time," Malik said. In May alone, 21,710 persons have registered as unemployed or re-registered themselves.

