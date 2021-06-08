STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi Diary: Centenarian to be 'poster dadu' of vaccination drive and more

Tata Steel has handed over 300 oxygen concentrators to the Jharkhand government.

Published: 08th June 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

With vaccine skepticism rampant in Jharkhand’s rural areas, a centenarian from the state’s Deoghar district has set an example by getting himself vaccinated. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Tata Steel hands over 300 oxygen concentrators

Tata Steel has handed over 300 oxygen concentrators to the Jharkhand government. The oxygen concentrators were imported from the US and China. The company has also been working with the state government to augment the supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the state. Under guidance from the state’s Oxygen Task Force, Tata Steel has been supplying LMO from its steel plants in Jamshedpur. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health Arun Kumar Singh, thanked the company for working closely with the government to reduce the impact of Covid-19.

Bokaro student wins Ganga Quest 2021 

A class XII student of the Delhi Public School in Bokaro, Rishi Divya Kirti, won first place in the grand finale of a quiz competition dedicated to Ganga and other rivers. Ganga Quest 2021 was an online global quiz competition in which more than 11 lakh students from 113 nations participated. It was organized by the Union Jal Ministry and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with the Tree Craze Foundation on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021. The quiz was first conceptualized in 2019 as a project to educate individuals, especially students, about the Ganga and other rivers of India. Kirti finished first in the live quiz Grade III category conducted for Classes XI and XII students and was declared the overall winner of Ganga Quest 2021.

Centenarian to be ‘poster dadu’ of vaccination drive

With vaccine skepticism rampant in Jharkhand’s rural areas, a centenarian from the state’s Deoghar district has set an example by getting himself vaccinated. He is all set to emerge as the ‘poster dadu’ of the government’s inoculation drive to combat Covid-19. Health officials in Deoghar successfully inoculated 101-year-old Chhota Jagdish Mahto from Devipur block with Covishield vaccine, making him the oldest in the state to be vaccinated. Deoghar Deputy Commissioner said, “The man has set an example.”

Government to audit hospitals reporting high fatality rate

The state government has asked the districts to identify the hospitals that have reported an unusually high number of deaths – Covid as well as non-Covid – from April 1 to May 21 and conduct a thorough audit of the fatalities in order to get an idea of the various circumstances that led to the death of the patients. National Health Mission (NHM) Director Ravi Shankar Shukla, in a letter, addressed to the deputy commissioners of all the 24 districts, asked them to identify such hospitals at their own level and begin the audit.

