SC raps Bengal government for not sharing data of children orphaned due to Covid-19

A similar direction was passed for the Tamil Nadu government to expedite and complete the process.

Published: 08th June 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre more time to appraise the court of the modalities of the recently launched ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme for the welfare of kids orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NCPCR said the governments in certain states and Union territories are not cooperating and have not provided the latest data on the number of children who have lost their parents to Covid-19. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the NCPCR, told the SC bench that it was facing difficulties with West Bengal and Delhi, which were not uploading the data of such children on ‘Bal Swaraj’.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said they were in consultation with states and ministries to work out the modalities of the scheme. The bench pulled up the Bengal government and asked how it could not understand the court’s order stating that information regarding children, who have been orphaned after March 2020, is needed.

A similar direction was passed for the Tamil Nadu government to expedite and complete the process.The Delhi government said their data is provided solely by CWCs, while in other states different departments provide data to the DMs from where it is uploaded.

