TNIE Covid Think Tank: Where do we go from here?

Kaveree Bamzai By

Express News Service

India needs a Covid Vaccination Commission and (if we get that) in no time, we can vaccinate 70 per cent of the population just as fast as we conduct polls, said Dr Ashok Seth, chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and the chairman of Cardiology Council, Fortis Group of Hospitals while speaking to senior journalist and Author Kaveree Bamzai at The New Indian Express' COVID Think Tank.

Dr Seth said that if India can help the entire country vote in a matter of days, it surely can vaccinate people in a few weeks. All it needs is a commission like the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“If we can make 70 per cent of the population vote in a period of a few days, it takes less time to get vaccinated as compared to voting, there’s less screening, there’s no police protection needed and we can have a vaccination centre 500 metres from our home. If we have the 200 crore doses from August then there is no reason why we cannot vaccinate. Why can’t we have a COVID Vaccination Commission of India just like the ECI? A one-stop-shop that gets the vaccines from anywhere in the world, decides the cost and figures out the logistics. it’s not such a big deal,” he said.

But that’s the future. Till now, COVID has been a traumatic experience for the doctors and the helplessness has been eating them on the inside, said the senior cardiologist. He added there are two aspects to what the doctors have experienced.

​They had to keep up the demeanour to provide the patients and their relatives with hope and courage and also to encourage their juniors, while inside they were dejected.

