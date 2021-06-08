STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Won't accept alienation of Nagas’ ancestral land': NSCN-IM on proposed Karbi Anglong Council

The NSCN-IM said the agreement to create the council was aimed at appeasing six Assam-based tribal insurgent groups, active in Karbi Anglong.

Published: 08th June 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

The administrative building of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) is piqued over the Centre and Assam government’s move to create Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council by allegedly overriding the interests of Rengma Nagas, the “legitimate owners of the land”.

The NSCN-IM, which has been in a peace mode since 1997 following its signing of a ceasefire agreement with the Central government, said the agreement to create the council was aimed at appeasing six Assam-based tribal insurgent groups, active in Karbi Anglong.

“Land alienation is the major point of conflict in Northeast, particularly Assam and Nagaland… The issue in focus is Karbi Anglong, earlier known as Rengma Hills. Their (Rengma Nagas’) historical status as the true sons of the soil cannot be questioned. For the same reason, the Rengma Nagas have a glorious history, vis-à-vis their relations with the Ahoms and the British rulers,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement.

The outfit said no authority should go far enough to override the interests of the Rengma Nagas “who are the legitimate owners of the land under the questionable proposition”. It said taking cognisance of this historical status, the Rengma issue in Assam constitutes one of the important agendas of “Indo-Naga political talks” pending final decision.

“Significantly, the Naga political movement is all about land and people because land represents economic, political and social power and identity of the people. The Naga people had sacrificed countless lives in the course of the movement. It is a trail of blood, sweat and tears as no sacrifice comes too big for the Nagas to defend their God-given lands,” the statement further said.

The NSCN-IM made it clear it would not accept alienation of the Nagas’ ancestral land since it is tantamount to undermining the spirit of the political talks.

“The Rengma Nagas are not lost people or immigrants like others in Karbi Anglong. The NSCN-IM would not allow them to be driven to the edge without considering their historical factual status. Thus, the NSCN-IM) makes it loud and clear that any agreement that victimizes the Rengma Nagas would not be acceptable to the Nagas in general and to the NSCN-IM in particular,” the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSCN-IM Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council Karbi Anglong Assam
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp