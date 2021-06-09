Ahead of 2022 Assembly polls, Goa Congress eyes changes in party's local unit

By PTI

PANAJI: Ahead of the next year's Assembly elections in Goa, the state unit of the Congress on Wednesday announced that it will carry out a "major reshuffle" in its local unit once the state desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao completes his tour of all the 40 constituencies starting next week.

"Congress has decided to shift its gear in view of the Assembly elections, which are just eight months away," the party said in a statement.

Rao will arrive in Goa next week.

He will tour the state and hold meetings with Congress block committees in all 40 constituencies to take a review of the party organisation at the grass root level.

These meetings will follow a major reshuffle in the Congress (in the state), the party added.

Rao has held a virtual meeting with the state co-ordination committee, which was constituted a few months back to mobilise the Congress membership in Goa, it said.

During the meeting, Rao categorically said that a performance-based audit will be done of all the party office-bearers, and only those who are active shall be promoted, whereas the non-performing members will be given some other task in the party, a party leader said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar, Congress Legislative Party leader Digambar Kamat, chairman of the co-ordination committee Ramakant Khalap and other leaders as well as office-bearers participated in the deliberations, he said.

Rao asked the local leaders of the party, including MLAs and GPCC office-bearers, to be on the field and develop a direct connect with the people.

"After taking a review of all the 40 blocks, there will be a revamp of the party organisation at the block, district and state level with re-constitution of the committees," the leader said.

"There will be a review of the district committees as well as the frontal organisations and necessary changes will be done wherever required. We are focusing on all the 40 constituencies and will work hard to win the trust and faith of the people," he said.

The Assembly elections in Goa are due early next year.