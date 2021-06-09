STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar to vaccinate all teachers, students and their kin against COVID-19 on mission mode

A senior official said that the vaccination of all students and teachers of private and government schools and their family members will be done in next three months.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:38 PM

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government after lifting the day-time lockdown in the state has decided to vaccinate the teachers of private and government-run school and their family members apart from vaccinating the students of both private and government schools along with their family members on mission mode.

Following the direction of chief minister Nitish Kumar, additional chief secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday issued an order to all district magistrates and respective civil surgeons to carry on the vaccination of teachers from both private and government schools along with their family members on a mission mode in the first phase.

"After the successful completion of vaccination of teachers and their family members in the first phase, the vaccination for the students of both private and government schools along with their family members will be done in the second phase on a mission mode," Sanjay Kumar said.

He said that the vaccination of all students and teachers of private and government schools and their family members will be done in next three months. "At least 300 beneficiaries would be vaccinated at every vaccination site created at schools everyday," Kumar said, adding that nearly 4.5 lakh teachers are in government schools in the state.

This would be one of the tough tasks of ensuring vaccination to more than 2 crore students enrolled in both private and government schools besides their family members.

Meanwhile, Shyamal Ahamad - national president of private schools association said that there are 25000 private schools with 5 lakh teachers and approximately 75 lakh students in the state. He welcomed the decision of government for starting vaccination in private schools also.

COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccination Bihar COVID vaccine Bihar teachers vaccine
