STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Your movement is for whole country': CM Mamata Banerjee throws her weight behind farmer leaders

The Bhartiya Kisan Union led by Tikait and Singh had supported the 'No vote for BJP' campaign ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Singh Tikait meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at State Secretariat, Nabanna, in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Singh Tikait meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at State Secretariat, Nabanna, in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured farmer leaders led by Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh of support to their agitation against the new agriculture laws.

At a meeting with the farmer leaders here during the day, the TMC chief said that there should be a platform where states could converse on policy issues.

"Bulldozing states is not good for the federal structure," she said.

Banerjee's support for the north India-based farmers' unions comes within days of the Trinamool Congress announcing that the party would spread its footprints outside West Bengal's geographical boundaries.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union led by Tikait and Singh had supported the 'No vote for BJP' campaign ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections and have plans to extend that in other upcoming state elections as well.

Banerjee announced after the meeting that her "support for the farmers' movement will be there" and added in an obvious jibe at the Centre that "India is hungrily waiting for policies which help in fighting COVID-19, assist farmers and industry."

The chief minister rhetorically asked, "Why is it so difficult to talk to the farmers?"

ALSO READ: Share objections with logic on agri laws, govt ready to listen, Union Minister Tomar tells farmers

She was referring to the breakdown in communication between the Centre and the farmers who have been camping at Delhi's borders for the past one year against three farm laws passed by the Parliament.

The agitators feel the new laws will commercialise agriculture without adequate protection to small farmers from exploitation by large retail chains and industry.

"The BJP rule has been disastrous for all sectors from healthcare to farmers to industry. India is suffering. We are facing both natural and political disasters," Banerjee said.

ALSO READ: Only way to end farmers' protest is govt withdrawing farm laws, says Congress

The chief minister said that the agriculturist leaders have requested her to talk to other state leaders on the farmers' issue and organise a dialogue with farmers' unions.

"The farmers' movement is not just for Punjab, Haryana or Uttar Pradesh. It is for the whole country," she said.

Banerjee also said that it was necessary for states to come together to discuss policy issues and stand together against injustice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Farm Laws farmers protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp