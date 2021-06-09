STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt allocates additional 1.7 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs

Published: 09th June 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has allocated an additional 1.7 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B drug, used to treat black fungus infection, to states and union territories, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday.

"Ensuring adequate availability and smooth supply of #Amphotericin-B across the country, additional 1,70,000 vials of the drug have been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today," the chemicals and fertilisers minister tweeted.

Gowda added that an additional 15,520 vials of the critical drug have been allocated to Karnataka.

"So far, a total of 40,470 vials of the drug have been allocated to the state including today's allocation for timely treatment of patients," he said.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

Mucormycosis can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered.

They believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

