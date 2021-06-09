STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports 10,989 COVID-19 cases, 261 deaths 

The daily cases in the state have dipped to around 10,000 in the last two days. Maharashtra had reported 9,927 cases on March 9 this year after which the numbers had increased.

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,989 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's caseload to 58,63,880. It also recorded 261 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,01,833, health officials said.

As many as 16,379 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recovered persons to 55,97,304. The state's recovery rate is 95.45 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, the health department said.

There are 1,61,864 active cases in the state now. As many as 2,20,912 coronavirus tests were done during the day, taking the total to 3,71,28,093. Mumbai reported 785 new cases of infection and 27 deaths.

The total of cases in the financial capital of the country rose to 7,12, 840, while its death toll reached 15,033. The larger Mumbai division reported 2,403 new cases and 47 deaths, taking the region's caseload to 15,54,814 and death toll to 28,553.

Nashik division reported 972 new cases, Pune division 2,752 cases, while Kolhapur division reported 3,527 cases including 1,078 in Kolhapur district itself.

Aurangabad division recorded 188 new cases, Latur division 386 cases, Akola division reported 451 cases, while Nagpur division reported 310 cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Positive cases 58,63,880, New cases 10,989, Death toll 1,01,833, Recoveries 55,97,304, Active cases 1,61,864, Total tests 3,71,28,093.

