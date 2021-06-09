STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man threatens to hijack planes from Bhopal, Indore airports; detained

Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport here received a phone call around 5.00 pm on June 8 wherein the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma said.

Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport here received a phone call around 5.00 pm on Tuesday wherein the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma said.

Later, the airport management complained to the Gandhinagar police.

"The man, who allegedly threatened to hijack the planes, was caught late Tuesday night from Shujalpur town (about 100 km from Bhopal). He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter," the official said.

Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said.

On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, he said.

