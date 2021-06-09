STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noida man arrested for sharing girlfriend's objectionable photos, videos on social media

The woman, who lives in Bhangel village, informed the police following which an FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly sharing on Facebook and Instagram objectionable photos and videos of a college student he was in a relationship with, police said.

He also threatened to harm the woman when she confronted him, they said.

The woman, who lives in Bhangel village, informed the police following which an FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station on Tuesday, an official said.

"The woman told the police that she and the accused were in a relationship and he had posted objectionable photos and videos of her on Facebook and Instagram. When confronted by the woman, the accused threatened to harm her," a police spokesperson said.

The accused, who works with a private company and stays in the same neighbourhood as the woman, was on the run after the woman complained to the police but was caught near the Sector 82 cut on Wednesday, the official said.

The FIR has been lodged under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the spokesperson said.

