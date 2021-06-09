STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Posters come up against BJP's Rajib Banerjee in Howrah

Domjur MLA Kalyan Ghosh said TMC supporters don't want Banerjee to return to the party.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

Newly-joined BJP leader Rajib Banerjee (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Posters were put up against BJP leader Rajib Banerjee in Howrah's Domjur on Wednesday, terming him a "traitor", amid speculations over his future political move.

The posters, purportedly put up by local TMC workers, stated that Banerjee who switched over to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections was not welcome to join back the party.

The posters came up a day after the former TMC minister warned members of his new party in a social media post that "people will not take kindly to threats of President's rule" against a government elected with a huge mandate.

He has also skipped a meeting of the state BJP on post-poll violence, adding further fuel to the speculations.

"Rajib Banerjee is corrupt and a traitor. We urge the party leadership that he should not be taken back," a local TMC worker said.

Domjur MLA Kalyan Ghosh said TMC supporters don't want Banerjee to return to the party.

"They have told me about this. It is true that he had betrayed the party," he said.

Banerjee lost the Domjur seat as a BJP candidate by around 42,000 votes to Ghosh.

The BJP discarded the matter as an internal affair of the TMC.

"TMC and corruption are synonymous. Until he had joined BJP, such allegations were never made. However, it is an internal matter of the TMC," a BJP leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajib Banerjee BJP Howrah
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp