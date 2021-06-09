STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Son of farmer clears exams to join Bihar civil service

Born to a farmer, Sanjay Kumar Ko, of Maranchi village under Mokama sub division, Aman scored 161st rank in the BPSC exams in the unreserved category.

Published: 09th June 2021

Aman Kumar

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: He was only 5 years old when he gave a speech at a civic reception held in honor of elected MP of Samta Party from Barh, Nitish Kumar, in 1996. Now Aman Kumar has qualified in the 64th BPSC competitive exam to work as a civil servant under Nitish Kumar government. 

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar was taken aback at Maranchi village in Mokama where the reception was held, with the speech delivered by a class 2 student who demanded free education for all children. 

But that wasn't the only time Aman took to the stage, he gave a speech again in honor of the then Railway Minister Nitish at a function in 1998, on the same topic. 

Born to a farmer, Sanjay Kumar Ko, of Maranchi village under Mokama sub division, Aman scored 161st rank in the BPSC exams in the unreserved category. He had cleared the mains of UPSC exam in 2019. 

His family toiled in the farms to give Aman and his younger siblings education. 

"I was always passionate of civil services, which is why I left my corporate job to enter this service," Aman said. 

After completing software engineering he opted for geography as the optional subject in both the UPSC and BPSC exams. 

Among a total of 1,454 candidates, Aman ranked 161st and has qualified for the post of Sub Divisional Officer of the Bihar Administrative Services, Senior Deputy Collector, the Bihar Police Service, the Commercial Tax services, the Bihar Prison Service, Revenue, supply and various other state services.

On being asked, whether he had memory of the days he had given speeches before Nitish Kumar, he said: “Not very much because I was only 5 to 8 years old. But papa used to say that Nitish Kumar ji had appreciated my speech and wished all the best then."

