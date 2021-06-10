STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

27,000 people have availed treatment under Rajasthan's health insurance scheme since May 1: Officials

The flagship health insurance scheme provides an annual cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family. The scheme also covers expenses for COVID-19 treatment.

Published: 10th June 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Over 27,000 people in Rajasthan have availed free treatment under the state government's 'Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana' since its launch on May 1, officials said on Wednesday.

The flagship health insurance scheme provides an annual cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family. The scheme also covers expenses for COVID-19 treatment.

Kana Ram, joint chief executive officer of Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency said more than 27,000 people have benefited from the scheme since it was launched. So far, over 41,000 claims amounting to nearly Rs 27 crore have been submitted to the insurance company.

He said the scheme has provided a huge relief to people during the pandemic. Treatment for COVID-19 can be availed at 749 government and 357 private hospitals under the scheme.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to appoint health coordinators in hospitals covered under the scheme for assisting and providing information to patients, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp