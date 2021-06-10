STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 cops loot jewellery, cash during raid on illicit arrack brewer's house in Tamil Nadu

FIR registered against three personnel including a Sub Inspector in Vellore district

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Three policemen have been booked for stealing cash and gold ornaments during a 'prohibition raid' they launched in the hilly village Nachimedu near Ariyur in Vellore district.

The policemen - SI Anbalagan and constables Ilayaraja and Yuvraj - attached to Ariyur police station launched the raid on Wednesday morning, following information that arrack was being brewed in the village.

A police officer said, "They broke into a locked house and destroyed illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack and ingredients used in the arrack production such as fermented wash and jaggery."

After the raid, the locals found cash and jewellery missing from the house. Suspecting the cops of stealing the valuables, the locals waylaid thems without letting them leave the village, the police officer said.

On information, Inspector A Suba went to the village and held an inquiry.

The officer said Rs 8 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth 11 sovereigns were given back to the locals.

A case was registered against the policemen under section 454 (house-trespass or house breaking in order to commit offence) and section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of IPC.

Meanwhile, the prohibition offenders had absconded and a search had been launched to nab them, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police S Selvakumar could not be reached for comments in the incident.

