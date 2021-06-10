BJP leadership in Delhi to meet three Bengal MPs

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three BJP MPs from West Bengal Nishith Pramanik, Arjun Singh and Saunitra Khan arrived New Delhi on Wednesday to meet the party’s national leadership.

The three visited the national capital after West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah this week.

Sources in the BJP said the three MPs were asked to visit Delhi as the BJP’s high-command wants to take stock of the election loss in West Bengal and the post-poll situation in the state.

“Pramanik, the Cooch Behar MP, will be asked to explain why the saffron camp failed to retain its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in north Bengal in the recent Assembly elections. Singh is also expected to elaborate the reason behind the BJP’s debacle in his own LS constituency,” said a BJP leader.

​Sarkar, however, was asked to visit Delhi as the party did not perform up to its expectation in the belt dominated by Matuas, a Hindu religious sect comprising refugees from Bangladesh.