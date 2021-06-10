STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leadership in Delhi to meet three Bengal MPs

Sources in the BJP said the three MPs were asked to visit Delhi as the BJP’s high-command wants to take stock of the election loss in West Bengal and the post-poll situation in the state.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three BJP MPs from West Bengal Nishith Pramanik, Arjun Singh and Saunitra Khan arrived New Delhi on Wednesday to meet the party’s national leadership.

The three visited the national capital after West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah this week.

Sources in the BJP said the three MPs were asked to visit Delhi as the BJP’s high-command wants to take stock of the election loss in West Bengal and the post-poll situation in the state.

“Pramanik, the Cooch Behar MP, will be asked to explain why the saffron camp failed to retain its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in north Bengal in the recent Assembly elections. Singh is also expected to elaborate the reason behind the BJP’s debacle in his own LS constituency,” said a BJP leader.

​Sarkar, however, was asked to visit Delhi as the party did not perform up to its expectation in the belt dominated by Matuas, a Hindu religious sect comprising refugees from Bangladesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal TMC BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp