Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over rising fuel prices

Earlier this week, petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday slammed the Centre over the rising fuel prices and alleged that at a time when the people were grappling with an economic crisis, the government was profiteering through taxation on petroleum and diesel.

Earlier this week, petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The hike -- the 21st since May 4 -- took fuel prices across the country to historic highs.

Attacking the Centre over the rising fuel prices, Priyanak Gandhi said in a Facebook post, "When the country was facing a disaster, people were grappling with an economic crisis, then the government earned Rs 2.5 lakh crore through taxation on petrol and diesel."

What did the common people get, she asked. Comparing the prices over a year, Priyanka Gandhi said that on June 6, 2020, petrol was at Rs 71 and diesel Rs 69, while on June 6, 2021, petrol was at Rs 95, diesel was Rs 85.

