Fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki in corruption case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki for alleged nepotism and corruption related to a contract for construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in Salt Lake area of Kolkata, officials said.

The CBI, after doing a preliminary enquiry, has alleged that officials of the Public Works Department, Arunachal Pradesh awarded the tender to firms controlled by family members of Tuki, the then minister of PWD in the state, at his behest without inviting tenders, which caused wrongful loss to the state government and corresponding "wrongful" gain to the minister and relatives.

The work to Arunachal Pradesh PWD was awarded by the then Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya suo motu in 2005 despite the fact it "did not have required establishment and wherewithal" in Salt Lake area where construction was to take place.