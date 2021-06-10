STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gangsters from Punjab shot dead in West Bengal

The deceased, identified as Jaipal Singh Bhalla alias Manjit Singh and Jaspreet Singh, was hiding in an apartment since May 24. 

Published: 10th June 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

According to the police, the STF personnel surrounded the tower where the apartment is located. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two gangsters, wanted in Punjab in connection with the murder of two policemen, were gunned down on Wednesday in an encounter with the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) at New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

A police officer sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. The deceased, identified as Jaipal Singh Bhalla alias Manjit Singh and Jaspreet Singh, was hiding in an apartment since May 24. 

“They had shot dead two policemen in Ludhiana on May 15, and since then, they have been on the run,” said an officer of the STF.

On the basis of information shared by the Punjab Police, the Bengal Police zeroed in on the fourth-floor apartment in a housing complex. “The two deceased had traveled to Kolkata in a car with a registration number issued by the West Bengal motor vehicle department. It was the first lead. Punjab police identified the owner of the vehicle and subsequently traced the owner of the apartment,” said the STF officer.

According to the police, the STF personnel surrounded the tower where the apartment is located. Sensing trouble, the gangsters started firing at the policemen using pistols. In retaliation, the police fired 32 rounds.

“We recovered nine pistols, 89 rounds of live cartridges, and cash of Rs 7 lakh,” said Vineet Goyal, the ADG, STF. “They had rewards on their heads,” Goyal said.

They have been supplying arms and ammunition to criminals of West Bengal for some time, a police official said. Personnel of the Kolkata Police and the Bidhannagar Police were also involved in the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp