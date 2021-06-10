Gangsters from Punjab shot dead in West Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two gangsters, wanted in Punjab in connection with the murder of two policemen, were gunned down on Wednesday in an encounter with the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) at New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

A police officer sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. The deceased, identified as Jaipal Singh Bhalla alias Manjit Singh and Jaspreet Singh, was hiding in an apartment since May 24.

“They had shot dead two policemen in Ludhiana on May 15, and since then, they have been on the run,” said an officer of the STF.

On the basis of information shared by the Punjab Police, the Bengal Police zeroed in on the fourth-floor apartment in a housing complex. “The two deceased had traveled to Kolkata in a car with a registration number issued by the West Bengal motor vehicle department. It was the first lead. Punjab police identified the owner of the vehicle and subsequently traced the owner of the apartment,” said the STF officer.

According to the police, the STF personnel surrounded the tower where the apartment is located. Sensing trouble, the gangsters started firing at the policemen using pistols. In retaliation, the police fired 32 rounds.

“We recovered nine pistols, 89 rounds of live cartridges, and cash of Rs 7 lakh,” said Vineet Goyal, the ADG, STF. “They had rewards on their heads,” Goyal said.

They have been supplying arms and ammunition to criminals of West Bengal for some time, a police official said. Personnel of the Kolkata Police and the Bidhannagar Police were also involved in the operation.